2 hours ago

English referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed as Centre Referee for Ghana’s second Group H game against South Korea on Monday. The 44-year-old who has been officiating FIFA matches since 2013, will be assisted by Beswick Gary (Assistant I), Nunn Adam (Assistant II), Ortega Kevin (Fourth referee) while Sanchez Cabera Jesus Martin from Peru serves as the Reserve Assistant Referee.

Other Officials for the day include:

Vigliano Mauro Vido – Video Assistant Referee – Peru

Gonzalez Leodan – Assistant VAR – Argentina

Chade Gabriel – Offside VAR – Uruguay

Basunan Julio – Support VAR – Argentina

Bonda Diego – Standby VAR

The match is scheduled for the Education City stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 16:00 QT (13:00 GMT).