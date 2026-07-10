ENI expresses interest in Ghana’s new Oil and Gas Blocks amid renewed investor confidence

Italian energy company ENI has expressed interest in participating in the development of new oil and gas blocks in Ghana, citing improved investor confidence under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of Energy and Green Transition Minister, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor.

The company made its position known during a meeting with the Energy Minister, where a high-level ENI delegation led by Guido Brusco, Chief Operating Officer for Global Natural Resources, highlighted what it described as a more favourable business environment in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector.

According to ENI, the current investment climate in Ghana is significantly different from previous years, with the company commending the government’s engagement with investors, policy direction and efforts to create a stable environment for long-term investment.

The company said the renewed confidence in Ghana’s petroleum sector has strengthened its commitment to the country and increased its interest in acquiring additional exploration acreage when new oil and gas blocks are opened for investment.

During the meeting, the delegation also reviewed ENI’s recent operational performance in Ghana, including efforts to reverse production declines through new drilling activities.

The company highlighted achievements such as reaching record gas production of 282 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) to support electricity generation and maintaining operational reliability above 99 percent.

Discussions also covered ongoing exploration programmes, appraisal wells, possible field extensions and future investment strategies aimed at increasing production and enhancing Ghana’s energy security.

Dr John Abdulai Jinapor assured ENI and other industry players of the government’s commitment to maintaining a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly regulatory framework to attract responsible investment into the petroleum sector.

He welcomed ENI’s renewed confidence in Ghana and said the government remains committed to partnering with industry stakeholders to unlock the country’s energy potential and accelerate growth in the sector.