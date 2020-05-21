1 hour ago

Female Rapper, Eno Barony has been seen on tape teasing her colleague, Sista Afia for physically attacking Freda Rhymes.

On Monday, Sista Afia at the premises of TV 3 attacked Freda Rhymes for recording a song dissing her personality.

In the video which went viral on several social media platforms, Sista Afia was overheard cursing and asking Freda Rhymes to say whatever she said in her song to her face.

An obviously infuriated Sista Afia was seen trying to push away her security detail to attack Freda Rhymes while Freda was shoved off by her manager.

But in a new viral video on social media, Eno Barony is seen in the company of TV3's MzGee and the two are replicating what happened on Monday.

Eno, however, in the video said she wasn’t fighting because it’s a lyrical war and not physical banter.

