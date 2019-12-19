9 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi is on the verge of moving to the US after attracting interests from some MLS clubs.

Kofi's AIK Stockholm themselves are weighing options to release the midfielder, with plans to recall compatriot Ebenezer Ofori.

AIK has to sell Enoch Kofi Adu to make room for Ofori in the squad.

"There is a certain interest in Adu from MLS, among other things, and if the midfielder should leave AIK, Ofori will be recruited to the club," a report by the swedish media read.

The Ghanaian joined AIK from Turkish side Akhisar Belediyespor in 2017.

He previously played Swedish side Malmo FF but failed to make game time.