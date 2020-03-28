1 hour ago

Enoch Adu Kofi is yet to receive a contract extension at Club AIK, five moths after completing his contract at the Swedish club.

The midfielder’s contract run out in October last year but yet to officially negotiate with the Club on a new deal.

Adu Kofi joined AIK in 2017 on a three year deal from Turkish Club Akhisar Belediyespor. He has since played a huge role in the AIK set-up.

The former Ghana U17 star has not been communicated to over the possibility of extending his deal with the Club.

At age 29, the midfielder is likely to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He previously played for Danish side FC Nordsjælland where he won the League and also featured in the UEFA Champions League.

The ex-Liberty Professionals midfielder also spent time at Club Brugge, Stabæk and Malmo FF.