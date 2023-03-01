3 hours ago

League champions Asante Kotoko defeated Bechem United 1-0 on Matchday 19 of the betPawa Premier League to keep their home record intact.

Asante Kotoko put behind them their poor run the last few weeks as they earned a deserved win against plucky Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The reds had gone three matches without a win across all competitions but have now halted the poor run with a win.

Enock Morrison scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net with a sublime strike to beat Bechem United goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Daari.

The former King Faisal midfielder fired Kotoko into the lead from an acute angle from the right flank to beat the goalkeeper for the only goal of the game.

George Mfegue should have added the second goal for the reds in the 75th minute after he was set up by Steve Mukwala but he blazed the ball over.

Clinton Duodo caused a lot of problems for Kotoko but they were unable to pull parity.

The win takes Asante Kotoko to the second spot in the League log with 31 points – five points behind Aduana FC who were held by King Faisal.