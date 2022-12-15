2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to formulate programmes and policies aimed at improving the lives of its citizenry.

Speaking at the ongoing US-Africa Summit in Washington, Akufo-Addo said, with quality leadership, Africa will develop.

He added that African leaders must end the numerous talk shops and put their ideas into action for the African continent to wean itself on its dependence on the West.

“We have done enough talking and dare I say we have enough conferences and workshops, we know what we need to do, it is time just to do it. We have run out of excuses for the state of our continent, we have the manpower, and we should have the political will, it is time to make Africa work.”

Akufo-Addo also called on African countries to wean themselves off “begging” the West to earn global respect and change poor perceptions about the continent.

“If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

Mr Akufo-Addo urged greater solidarity among Africans to address shared aspirations.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other,” he said.

Dozens of African leaders are in Washington to discuss cooperation with the US amid growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.

Source: citifmonline