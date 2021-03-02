1 hour ago

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has urged President Akufo-Addo to prepare an L.I. which will stop the activities and advocacy of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTQ) in the country.

The issue of LGBTQI has been a topical one in the past days following the opening of the group’s office in Accra.

After calls to speak to the issue, President Akufo-Addo gave the strongest indication that activities of LGBTQI are not going to be legalized under his administration.

“I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal,” he said at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church held in Asante Mampong.

However, Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong says enough with the rhetoric.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, he said if the President intends to leave a legacy which will protect "the sanctity of marriage and family value," he should ensure there are laws and policies against LGBTQI

"Enough of the words; they must now translate the words into formulation of laws, policies and programmes. If Nana Addo wants to leave any legacy he should prepare an L.I to parliament. Just talking . . . we will be judged by our actions not just in our intention. It is now time for those having the mandate to work towards a future that protects the sanctity of marriage, and our family values. If they want the issues to come up so that we discuss them in the media and so on, they have not been fair to us . . . " he indicated.

The former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana reiterated; "we've had enough of the talks and grammar; let's put the conversation forward and get laws, policies to protect our society, otherwise our leaders have failed us".

