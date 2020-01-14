1 hour ago

Enriching Lives Ministries on Saturday December 14, 2019 took up the initiative to confer holy orders on first batch of leaders to manage its affairs.

This was in recognition and fulfillment of this noble task of "propagating the Gospel".

Propagating the gospel, equiping Christians with doctrinal and inspirational teachings and winning souls for Christ were the core tenets of Enriching Lives Ministries when it was established two years ago by its Founder and General Overseer Reverend Obed Danquah, an anointed man of God.

To keep the above principles in shape so as to enable the church accomplish its mission, demands the services of a crop of devoted, committed and responsible leaders to steer its affairs.

The newly ordained Ministers numbering four (4) include Ps. Moses Amoamah Antwi, Ps. Isaac Ackonu-Nunoo, Ps. Joel Yao Baku and Ps. Thomas Narh Blebo.

They were ordained and sworn into office by Bishop Jerry Augustus Sowah, the presiding prelate of Full Gospel Fellowship of Churches International during the ordination and investiture service held at the Zion Temple of the Enriching Lives Ministries at Kasoa-Ofankor.

The colorful ceremony was graced by scores of Ministers of the God apostles, deacons, prophets and prophetess from various non-denominational churches across the country.

Delivering a sermon at the service, Bishop Jerry Augustus Sowah charged the newly ordained pastors to live up to expectation in order to fulfill the great mission.

According to him, they (pastors) are the ones people look up (role models) therefore if their behaviors do not reflect the teachings of Christ, their mission on earth to win souls for the kingdom of God cannot be achieved.

He cautioned them against earthly desires to attain fame and money at the expense of others without living the examplary life of Jesus Christ which is bent on selfless service rather than being a selfish servant.

"In all your deeds, you're not there to please anybody, you're there to please God but to serve the people", he stressed.

He furthered: "A lot of pastors today are very lazy and they think fame, money and honour it's all there is about the Ministry but it's not it".

Citing the deeds of our Savior Jesus Christ and Paul in the Bible as an example, Bishop Sowah said: "Jesus Christ did not come to be popular but he came and was serving people, Paul was a servant; himself a Chief servant. So you see, your reward must come from God not from men".

His preaching deeply resonated from two scriptures in Bible: I Timothy 3:1-13 and Ephesians 4:1-16 which vividly underscored the qualifications and the responsibilities of a Minister; how they are to live and carry themselves about in service at all times.

The revered man of God also warned pastors against consulting mediums and spiritualists for powers which has become the norm in recent times but instead rely on the holy spirit for guidance, adding, "the holy spirit is a clean so if you go out to seek for such powers, you'll be exposed by the holy spirit because that is unclean spirit".

Finally, Bishop Sowah called on the newly ordained pastors to always endeavor to read, study and meditate on the scriptures, attend conferences and pray for guidance of Holy Spirit so they can become relevant to the discharge of their duties.

For his part, the Founder and the General Overseer of Enriching Lives Ministries, Rev. Obed Danquah was happy and grateful to God that finally the church can now boast of its Ministers who are fully committed to fulfill the great mission of propagating the gospel and winning souls for Christ.

He encouraged the new leaders to work hard and focus attention on the great task ahead to ensure the mission is accomplished.