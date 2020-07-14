3 hours ago

Wife of the late Thomas Obeng Asare has appealed to the life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Otumfour Osei Tutu II to enroll her children onto the Otumfour educational fund.

According to the widow, she has been left to her fate since the demise of her husband some three years ago.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko was involved in a gruesome accident on the 12th July 2017 upon their return from a Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies in Tema.

The team was involved in an accident around Nkawkaw when their bus slammed into a stationary vehicles killing the then deputy equipment officer Mr Thomas Obeng Asare.

Most of the players and staff on board suffered varying degrees of injuries in that accident.

Portia Asare says life after her husband's demise has not been easy as the family has struggled a lot financially.

An emotional Portia Obeng Asare pleaded with the newly constituted Asante Kotoko board to at least help finance the education of her kids.

"I would like to plead with the new board to help further the education of the kids to tertiary. The eldest of them has completed JHS but is unable to further his education because of money,the second born will complete JHS this year." she told Kumasi FM.

"I’m humbly appealing to Otumfour to at least enroll my son on his educational fund to cater for his tertiary education." she added