President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged aspirants and delegates in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries to help ensure that the elections are held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

In a message ahead of the primaries that come off on Saturday, June 20, 2020, he called on all who would take part in the process to adhere to the enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols established for the contest.

"Let us respect the enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols the Electoral Commission has put in place to guarantee our safety, and to prove to all that, in spite of COVID-19, our nation can conduct an electoral process, where the sanctity of the ballot is preserved.

The President advised aspirants and delegates not to work at cross purposes, cast aside their differences, and be committed to unity and the progress of the party.

He said the contest should serve to bolster the unity of the NPP and enhance its credentials.

"On Saturday, there will be no individual winners, neither will there be losers. It is the NPP that must emerge stronger, united and victorious.

"We have a collective responsibility to demonstrate to the country, once again, our credentials of being the party with the strongest attachment to the principles of democratic accountability.

"We dare not fail the Ghanaian people."

"So, let us join hands, in the aftermath of the primaries, to advance the principles and ideals of our party, the realisation of which are essential to the freedom, progress and prosperity of the Ghanaian people."

"We must remember, at all times, that we are the only party capable of supervising the transformation of our economy and nation that all Ghanaians want," he stated.