44 minutes ago

The Central Regional Police Command has included extensive sensitization in its strategies to get the populace to wear their face masks.

The command, in collaboration with the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, and Kastle FM in Cape Coast, yesterday embarked on a walk through some streets of the metropolis to share face masks and bottles of sanitisers. The exercise started from the London Bridge area to Gyegyem and Anaafo.

Dozens of people, both in face masks and without them, rushed to collect the masks that were being distributed.

This was in contrast to the move last week by the command to arrest members of the public who failed to wear face masks.

The Central Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong, explained that the police service’s first duty was to protect lives and property and it would do its best to ensure that was achieved.

Enforcement, sensitization

DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong said while they would still enforce the wearing of face masks, encouraging the public to wear them was essential.

She said this would ensure that they did the right thing, not because they were afraid of being arrested but because they understood the dangers they posed to themselves and others by not wearing the face masks.

At Anaafo, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta went on the community information march to educate the community on the need to wear face masks.

He cited some of the worst-hit countries where more than 1,000 people were dying a day and appealed to the public to wear face masks consistently and regularly.

He stressed that no one was immune to the virus and urged the residents to adhere to all the safety protocols to keep safe.

Every life important

"Every life here in Cape Coast is important and we don't want to lose any to COVID-19,” he said.

The Executive Director of Kastle FM, Mr Francis Edjarku, said the radio station donated the face masks and sanitisers for the exercise, considering the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying it was essential to protect lives.

It was observed that while people had their masks on, they did not wear it the right way. Many hurriedly tried to cover their nose after spotting police vehicles; others did not wear them at all.