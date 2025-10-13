2 hours ago

The Head of Investor Services and Exemptions at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Emmanuel Forson, has reiterated that under Ghanaian law, all enterprises with foreign participation are required to register with the Centre.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Law programme on Sunday, October 12, 2025, Mr. Forson explained that the legal requirement applies to both wholly foreign-owned companies and joint ventures involving Ghanaian partners.

“Under the GIPC Act, every enterprise, particularly those with foreign participation, must register with the GIPC. If there is foreign ownership in the company—whether entirely foreign or a partnership with a Ghanaian—that company is required by law to register,” he stated.

He clarified, however, that wholly Ghanaian-owned businesses are not legally mandated to register with the Centre. Nonetheless, he encouraged them to do so voluntarily in order to access incentives, exemptions, and investment support offered by the GIPC.

Registration Process

Mr. Forson outlined a three-step process for registering an enterprise under the GIPC Act:



Incorporation at the Registrar of Companies

Businesses must first be formally registered with the Registrar of Companies, obtaining a certificate of incorporation, company constitution, and beneficial ownership documents, among other standard registration materials.

Submission of Documentation to GIPC

After incorporation, the company must submit the required documents to the GIPC for verification and review. This applies to all forms of enterprises, including partnerships and external companies.

Completion of GIPC Registration

Once all requirements are satisfied, the enterprise is formally registered under the GIPC Act. This registration grants the company access to an investment certificate, fiscal incentives, and exemptions applicable to its category.

Mr. Forson emphasised that GIPC registration not only ensures compliance with Ghana’s investment laws but also provides businesses with investor protection, operational support, and access to government-backed opportunities designed to promote sustainable investment and growth.