3 hours ago

A Ghanaian small-scale miner and entrepreneur, Michael Benziecie, has lodged a formal complaint with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), accusing key figures in Ghana’s mining sector of fraud and abuse of power in relation to a failed mining arrangement within the Adamus Resources Limited concession.

In a detailed 10-page document submitted to EOCO, Mr. Benziecie accuses Martin Kwaku Ayisi, CEO of the Minerals Commission, Angela List, CEO of Adamus Resources Ltd, and Rebecca Donkor, of conspiring to defraud him under the guise of facilitating mining access.

Benziecie claims that he paid a $100,000 "goodwill fee" as part of a broader verbal and informal agreement to operate within Adamus' concession. He alleges that despite fulfilling all the prerequisites—including submitting environmental documentation, transferring concession coordinates, and paying royalties to Adamus’ official bank account—he was later denied access, harassed, and had his operations forcibly shut down.

Among the key allegations are:



Access to the same mining coordinates being granted to other parties despite his prior agreement.



A GHS 300,000 cash transaction allegedly handed over to Angela List through Rebecca Donkor as part of the "goodwill arrangement."



Evidence of illegal mining within the concession, allegedly ignored by Adamus executives.



Use of impersonated military personnel to dismantle his operations and detain staff.

Mr. Benziecie also pointed to alleged interference by local political figures, including the District Chief Executive of Nzema East and an unnamed Member of Parliament for Axim, claiming they benefited from backdoor community mining deals.

“This isn’t just about being cheated. This is about a pattern of deception that undermines investor confidence, tarnishes regulatory processes, and threatens Ghana’s commitment to sustainable mining,” Benziecie told EOCO in the complaint.

He says he is ready to submit voice recordings, WhatsApp chats, bank records, and other documentary evidence to support his case.

If EOCO proceeds with a full investigation and the allegations are substantiated, the case could ignite a major shakeup in Ghana’s mining governance, raising further questions about transparency, favoritism, and the exploitation of small-scale miners in a sector critical to the nation’s economy.