3 hours ago

A Team of Engineers, Land Surveyors, Land Evaluators, Estate Officers, Environmentalists, Planning Experts, etc. from the Volta River Authority have began enumeration at the Project Affected Communities (PAC).

This is towards the development of Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) as part of the construction of the Pwalugu Multi Purpose Dam in the Northern part of Ghana.

The purpose of the current engagement of the Chiefs and People of the Project Affected Communities is to develop the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) and to come out with the interim valuation of properties that will be affected by the Projects.

According to the Senior Government and Public Relations Officer for the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project Mr. David Prah, the team on site made up of Community Development Experts, Civil Engineers, Surveyors, Resettlement Specialists, Electrical Engineers, etc from the Volta River Authority (VRA), Land Commission, Forestry Commission and Land Valuation Board are carrying interviews of people within the Projects Affected Communities (PAC) towards the RAP.

The Team is currently interacting with the traditional rulers and the community members at the projects affected communities such as Walewale, Talensi, Wulugu, Pwalugu, etc.as part of the enhanced ESIA activities and valuation of properties.

The contractors of Ghana's Multi-Purpose Dam Power Construction Corporation Of China(POWERCHINA) have already moved to the site to commence work.

The Multi-Purpose Dam includes Irrigation and solar facilities which is currently on going at Pwalugu,(a boundary community between North East and Upper East Regions of Ghana) will take fifty-two(52) months before it's completion.

President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in November 2019 detonated a bomb at a colourful Sod cutting event at Pwalugu to signify the beginning of construction of the project.

The Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project is expected to increase Ghana’s renewable energy capacity from 2% to 10% by 2030 to meet the United Nations Framework for Climate Change (UNFCC) and also boost the agreconomy sector of the country