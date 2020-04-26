3 hours ago

The Volta Regional Environmental Health Office has said it would close down "Lizz Dee" shopping mall in Ho for allegedly refusing to comply with preventive measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Management of the facility was said to have driven away a team from the Office led by Mrs Sybil Boison, Regional Environmental Health Officer, to inspect the Mall and sensitize staff and management on the disease.

Mr Peter Pariki Regional Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) Focal Person who was also on the tour told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Mall had refused to adopt the nationwide COVID-19 preventive regulations, making its environment a high-risk area.

He said the facility had no notices on the pandemic, no markings to guide social distancing, and had customers sharing multiple-use napkins at its handwash station.

Mr Pariki said the team arrived at about 0800 hours for the exercise but was asked to leave, halfway into the meeting by a man said to be the owner of the Mall.

The CLTS Focal Person said they were told their presence was affecting business activities.

Mr Pariki said the office had earlier in the week been met with similar resistance, and was told that management of the Mall was yet to permit access to the facility, and later agreed on the Saturday date, which again was foiled.

He told GNA that management of the facility would be sanctioned, and hinted of closing the Mall down until proper adjustments were made.

When the GNA contacted the Mall, a Supervisor, who gave his name only as Elorm, said it was not true that the team from the Regional Environmental Office was turned away.

The Regional Environmental Health Officer and her team earlier visited some other retail outlets including Melcom and Stadium Gate Shopping Mall, insisting on the constant disinfection of surfaces and shared spaces.

The Regional Environmental Health Officer told the GNA that her office would work to ensure that the compliance checklist was followed to the latter.