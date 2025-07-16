4 hours ago

In a major step toward protecting Ghanaians from exploitation, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and global e-commerce company QNET have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in tackling fraud, human trafficking, and illegal migration schemes.

The strategic partnership aims to dismantle criminal syndicates exploiting vulnerable individuals through fake job offers, scholarship scams, and fraudulent promises of overseas opportunities—often using the names of reputable companies like QNET to deceive victims.

“This partnership is a significant step toward combating organised and cross-border crime in Ghana,” said Raymond Archer, Acting Executive Director of EOCO. “We appreciate QNET’s willingness to work with law enforcement to protect the public and their brand. Together, we aim to dismantle these criminal networks and safeguard our citizens.”

Under the MoU, QNET and EOCO will work together to:



Investigate and disrupt fraudulent schemes involving brand impersonation.



Exchange intelligence and share timely reports on suspicious activity.



Raise public awareness about how scams operate and how to detect them.



Build capacity through training and collaborative efforts to prevent fraud and trafficking.

Biram Fall, Regional General Manager of QNET for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized that the partnership is about people, not just brand protection.

“This is not about protecting a company’s image—it’s about protecting lives. Fraudsters are misusing reputable brands to exploit others. With EOCO by our side, we are taking a firm stand against these crimes,” he said.

The partnership coincides with QNET’s upcoming launch of a new compliance office in Ghana, which will serve as a dedicated contact point for regulators, security agencies, and the public.

Over the years, QNET has actively worked to educate communities about scams. In August 2024, it launched the nationwide “QNET Against Scams” campaign, using radio, television, social media, and billboards to teach people how to spot and avoid fraudulent schemes.

“Despite our consistent public awareness campaigns, our impact as a private company is limited,” said Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer of QI Group, QNET’s parent company. “That’s why this partnership matters. EOCO brings reach, authority, and investigative power—together, we can amplify the message and reach the most remote communities.”

The initiative strengthens EOCO’s mandate to combat organised crime and supports QNET’s mission to uphold transparency and ethical business practices.

QNET and EOCO are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If anyone encounters individuals using QNET’s name to promote job offers or overseas opportunities, they are encouraged to report immediately through designated EOCO channels.

Together, EOCO and QNET hope to protect communities, expose criminal networks, and provide both a voice for victims and a shield for potential targets.