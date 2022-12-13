3 hours ago

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have retrieved 37 imported luxury vehicles suspected to be stolen from America and Canada.

EOCO in a statement on December 13 said the various specifications of luxury vehicles were retrieved from some garages in Accra last Friday.

Ten suspects were arrested in the process and have since been granted Police enquiry bail.

EOCO has advised prospective vehicle buyers to ensure due diligence is done before purchasing vehicles.

“The investigation is ongoing and there will be updates on further developments,” EOCO said.

Meanwhile, Importers of used vehicles have accused EOCO and National Security of unlawfully raiding their garages and seizing their cars.

The importers, who are known collectively as the Vehicle and Assets Dealers Union, say the vehicles seized by EOCO were duly acquired vehicles belonging to their members.

They have since issued a three-day ultimatum to the government to return the cars.

“…we have given the government three days. If we do not hear from the government, you will hear from us,” Administrative Secretary of the Union, Saeed Rahman lamented.

