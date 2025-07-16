1 hour ago

The Office of the Attorney-General has directed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, and the party’s 3rd Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga, for alleged involvement in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

The directive also covers other individuals including the National Security Coordinator, Colonel Tali whose names have surfaced in credible intelligence and reports.

In a letter dated July 15, 2025, and signed by Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, EOCO has been instructed to urgently interrogate the two NDC officials and probe any others implicated in recent revelations, including details captured in the controversial Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng report on illegal mining.

The directive cited growing public outcry and mounting evidence — including media reports and intelligence briefings — suggesting that some politically connected individuals are operating or protecting unauthorized mining activities in defiance of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended.

The Attorney-General emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to stamping out illegal mining and restoring the integrity of Ghana’s natural resource governance.

As part of the probe, EOCO has also been tasked with engaging the Minerals Commission’s Chief Executive Officer to support the investigations, particularly regarding regulatory oversight and mining permits.

A letter from Attorney-General to EOCO

This new development comes on the heels of a damning accusation by the Concerned Small-Scale Mining Group Ghana (CSSMGG), which last week named high-ranking NDC officials in an alleged scheme involving a rogue anti-galamsey taskforck.

The taskforce is accused of extorting money, brutalizing miners, and seizing equipment in various mining communities, particularly in the Ashanti and Western regions.

In a statement issued on July 9 and signed by CSSMGG President Andrew Abban, the group claimed the operatives — some dressed in military uniforms — often invoked the names of Yamin and Abanga to legitimize their operations.

They allegedly acted outside the bounds of the officially sanctioned National Anti-Galamsey Taskforce, forming a parallel group shielded by political connections.

The rogue taskforce reportedly included military personnel such as Warrant Officers Ayamba and Bernard, Sergeant Salifu Abdul, Lance Corporal Adu Richmond, Sergeant Kunya Akwasi, and Lance Corporal Awaga Rocky.

These individuals allegedly operated under the command of Colonel Tali from the National Security Secretariat.

According to the miners, these operatives often harassed legal miners, demanded payments, and sabotaged legitimate concessions under the guise of fighting illegal mining.

In several instances, miners claimed to have been physically assaulted or driven off their sites, fearing for their safety and livelihoods.

Both Yamin and Abanga have strongly denied any involvement.

In an interview with RawGist Online, Joseph Yamin rejected all allegations, calling them “false, unfounded, and politically orchestrated.”

He clarified that he has no personal ties to mining, has never authorized any taskforce, and in fact, has been vocal about clamping down on illegality in the sector.

“I challenge anyone with evidence to come forward. I have never engaged in mining. Recently, I even reported an illegal site to authorities. No one should use my name to commit crime — they must be arrested,” Yamin stated.

Yakubu Abanga, speaking to local media, also dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign.

He disclosed that he is a registered miner with valid concessions in both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire and noted that some of his licenses were unfairly revoked under the Akufo-Addo administration, prompting him to seek legal redress.

“I operate within the law. Anyone who uses my name for extortion or violence is doing so illegally. I support the government’s efforts to sanitize the sector,” Abanga said.

The controversy comes at a time of renewed government resolve to reform the small-scale mining sector.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has launched a new Anti-Galamsey Office to coordinate operations and eliminate unauthorized groups posing as law enforcement.

The Minister has pledged to investigate these rogue taskforces and ensure that those found culpable are prosecuted.

The CSSMGG has also appealed directly to President John Mahama to act swiftly and decisively to protect small-scale miners, whom they say have borne the brunt of abuse and extortion.

EOCO’s investigations are expected to cast a wide net over individuals and networks implicated in illegal mining, particularly those allegedly operating under political cover.

The outcome could have far-reaching implications for Ghana’s fight against galamsey, as well as the reputations of high-ranking political actors accused of complicity.