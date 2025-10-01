15 minutes ago

The legal troubles of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, continue to mount as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has reportedly seized 15 of his luxury vehicles.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirmed that the cars, including a Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Land Cruiser, are currently being held at EOCO’s premises in Accra.

“I have been quiet; as I speak with you, EOCO has taken merely 15 of my cars,” Wontumi disclosed, insisting that the vehicles were legitimately purchased from a registered car dealer, Bright Serbi, whose business is located near the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down.

According to him, all port duties on the vehicles were duly paid.

Despite the high-profile seizure, Wontumi maintained a calm posture, stressing, “I am quiet because I won’t say my story. I know God will speak for me and fight my battles for me.”

Background: Detention And Ongoing Probes

The seizure comes just months after Wontumi spent five nights in the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and EOCO over wide-ranging allegations, including money laundering, fraud, and causing financial loss to the state.

His detention at the time stemmed from his inability to initially meet a GH¢50 million bail bond with two sureties to be justified.

The bail conditions were eventually met after Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, intervened personally, stepping in as surety to secure Wontumi’s release.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai later revealed that Wontumi is also the subject of a parallel investigation into possible involvement in a transnational organised crime network, with EOCO collaborating with international partners.

From Galamsey Allegations to Financial Crimes

Wontumi’s legal woes first gained public attention when the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service invited him for questioning over alleged illegal mining operations, popularly called galamsey.

He was accused of mining without licence, polluting water bodies, and encroaching on forest reserves—allegations he has consistently denied.

His case was subsequently handed over to EOCO when investigators detected suspicious financial flows that allegedly linked his mining operations to possible financial crimes.