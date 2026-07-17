EOCO recovers GHc617.5 million in stolen state funds in 2025

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) recovered GH¢617.5 million in misappropriated state funds in 2025 as part of intensified efforts to combat financial crime and protect public resources.

The disclosure was made by Isaac Eweh, Chief Analyst at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), during the launch and review of the 2025 Annual Progress Report on Ghana’s Medium-Term National Development Framework in Accra on Thursday.

According to Mr Eweh, the recovered amount includes funds refunded by individuals implicated in cases involving misappropriation, fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime.

He noted that the recoveries demonstrate the government’s commitment to strengthening accountability, improving financial governance, and safeguarding the national purse.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, urged all public institutions to strictly comply with the national medium-term development framework to sustain Ghana’s economic recovery and transformation.

She explained that the Annual Progress Report was compiled through a nationwide monitoring and evaluation exercise conducted in collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), regional coordinating councils, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), and state institutions responsible for producing official statistics.

Dr Amoah added that the lessons learned from implementing the Agenda for Jobs II: Creating Prosperity and Opportunities for All (2022–2025) would guide the implementation of the Resetting Ghana Agenda: Creating Jobs, Ensuring Accountability and Promoting Shared Prosperity (2026–2029).

The Chairperson of the NDPC, Dr Nii Moi Thompson, said the report would promote transparency and public accountability by providing reliable evidence on Ghana’s development performance to government, Parliament, civil society organisations, development partners, and citizens.

He stressed that national development should be measured by improvements in the lives of citizens rather than the number of policies or projects undertaken.

“Development is not measured simply by the number of policies we prepare or projects we implement. Rather, it is measured by improvements in people’s lives. It is reflected in better schools, quality healthcare, decent employment opportunities, improved infrastructure, stronger institutions and greater opportunity for every Ghanaian,” Dr Thompson said.

The Agenda for Jobs II framework was introduced to accelerate economic recovery, generate employment, and expand opportunities for Ghanaians. EOCO’s recovery of GH¢617.5 million in 2025 highlights the role of accountability and effective anti-corruption measures in supporting sustainable national development.

The NDPC said the findings of the Annual Progress Report will help shape future development policies and ensure that the Resetting Ghana Agenda (2026–2029) responds effectively to the country’s evolving development priorities.