EPA shuts down Kasoa Dukes fuel station over choked drains

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has shut down Dukes Fuel Station at Kasoa Second Bus Stop in the Central Region over sanitation concerns.

The closure follows the discovery of choked drains at the facility’s frontage that have been contributing to flooding along the highway.

The closure formed part of activities during the ongoing general clean-up exercise on July 10, aimed at improving environmental sanitation and preventing flooding within the municipality.

Speaking in an interview with some journalist on Friday, July 10, the Kasoa Area Head of the EPA, Mr Abbas Dawood, explained that the blocked drains had caused water to overflow onto the main road whenever it rained, posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians.

According to him, officials found the fuel station still operating despite the poor sanitary conditions surrounding the premises.

Following an inspection, the Assembly directed the immediate closure of the station until the drains are properly desilted and all sanitation concerns are addressed.

Mr Dawood stressed that the EPA and the Assembly will continue to enforce environmental regulations to ensure businesses comply with sanitation standards and help reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

“We assessed the area and found that all the drains were choked, causing water to overflow. We want residents, shops and businesses to take responsibility for environmental sanitation to help reduce flooding in Kasoa.

“We will also close other businesses that fail to desilt the drains in front of their premises. This is necessary, and we will meet with the management to discuss the way forward,” he said.