EPA shuts down Kasoa fuel Station over choked drains linked to flooding

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has closed down Dukes Fuel Station at Kasoa Second Bus Stop in the Central Region after discovering blocked drains around the facility, which officials say have contributed to flooding along the highway.

The closure forms part of measures under the ongoing National General Clean-up Exercise held on Friday, July 10, 2026, aimed at improving sanitation and reducing the risk of flooding in the Kasoa municipality.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV, the Head of the EPA in Kasoa, Abbas Dawood, said the authority, together with the local assembly, will continue enforcing environmental regulations to ensure businesses maintain proper sanitation standards.

“We assessed the area and found that all the drains were choked, causing water to overflow. We want residents, shops, and businesses to take responsibility for environmental sanitation to help reduce flooding in Kasoa,” he said.

Mr. Dawood warned that other businesses that fail to clear blocked drains in front of their premises could face similar action.

“We will also close other businesses that fail to desilt the drains in front of their premises. This is necessary, and we will meet with the management to discuss the way forward,” he added.

He explained that the blocked drainage system had caused rainwater to spill onto the main road, creating challenges for motorists and pedestrians and increasing the risk of accidents.

According to him, inspections revealed that the fuel station continued operations despite the poor sanitary conditions around the facility.

Following the assessment, the Assembly ordered the immediate closure of the station until the drains are properly cleared and all sanitation concerns are addressed.

The EPA said the enforcement exercise will continue as authorities work to improve environmental cleanliness and prevent flooding within the municipality.