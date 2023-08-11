56 minutes ago

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revoked the permit of Non-Ferus Metal company in Tema East and shut it down due to its environmental violations.

This happened today, Friday, August 11, 2023, when the Executive Director of the EPA, Dr Henry Kokofu led a taskforce to enforce EPA’s regulations on environmental hazards.

He revealed that the Non-Ferus Metal company polluted the environment at night and lacked safety measures for workers, exposing them to acidic substances and lead.

Interacting with the staff of the company, Dr Kokofu assured the staff that the move was for their good and was also to allow for further investigations into the company’s operations.

“All that we are saying is that we are here to ensure the safety of the environment and the health of the people including your officers and employers. We are not here to mar anybody’s business, but we cannot allow this magnitude of pollution to go on. You the workers are being subjected to and exposed to hazards… You are so precious to the country Ghana, you are sons of Ghana. You deserve to work in a very congenial environment. We are afraid that you might have been exposed to substances like lead, so we are going to bring in the public health to test each one of you at the expense of the company to ensure that none of you is having any health issues.”

“Again we will temporarily close down the factory and summon the owners to the head office in Accra to come and explain why they are working under these conditions, and then we will prescribe what needs to be done. Once they are able to do it, we allow them to do it. We are not going to allow operations in this situation. It is dangerous for your health and the environment so kindly cooperate with us in this direction,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline