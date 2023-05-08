32 minutes ago

The Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA) has disclosed that it will close down churches operating without a permit in the Volta Region.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director of EPA in the Volta Region, Hope Smith Lomotey, said the move by EPA was necessitated after some churches in the region failed to comply with the required standards of operating a church under the EPA’s regulations.

Mr. Lomotey also noted that, although some churches have acquired permits to operate in authorized areas, they are yet to renew their permits and may also be affected by the Agency’s enforcement.

According to him, churches must apply for a permit before establishing their churches.

He added that the move is also to address complaints of excessive noise caused by churches in unauthorized locations causing nuisance to residents, especially at night.

“Some [Churches] have applied for permits, others have not, so we are regularising those who have not. The challenge we have is that most of these churches, they establish before they apply for regularisation.

“But you are supposed to apply, after the application, we check and see if the place is conducive enough for such a facility.”

Source: citifmonline