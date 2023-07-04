2 hours ago

FC Epihany Warriors are champions of the Greater Accra Regional Women's Division One League after defeating Jonina Ladies FC 1:0 in the final.

The Warriors scaled through the season with a hundred percent record with 52points , 17 wins, 1 draw, no loss and scored 88 goals after playing 18 matches to emerge winners of Zone A whereas Jonina Ladies FC finished first in their zone with 18 wins, no draw, no loss as they scored 128 goals and grabbed 54 points in 18 matches in Zone B.

A goal from Captain Gifty Acheampong in the final saw Epiphany Warriors FC emerge Champions.

Both sides have qualified for the GFA Women’s Division One championship with the hope of sailing through to the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League next season.