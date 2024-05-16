2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) will be represented by Epiphany Warriors and Halifax Queens in the forthcoming Southern Zonal Women's Championship playoff at Sogakope, which takes place from June 6 to June 15.

Following an undefeated season, Epiphany Warriors FC was named the Greater Accra Zone A league champion. With 45 points from 14 wins and 2 draws, the FA Cup semifinalists were first in the Zone A league standings.

After winning 14 of their 16 games, the Halifax Queens also won the Zone B championship, taking first place in the Zone B league standings with 42 points.

A coronation match will be played between the Epiphany Warriors and Halifax Queens to determine the winners of the 2023–24 Greater Accra Division One League. The date and venue for the match will be announced by the Greater Accra Regional FA in due course.