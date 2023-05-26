2 hours ago

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Epiroc Equipment Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of the Epiroc Group, renovated and handed over a 4-unit kindergarten block to the authorities of Anyinam Methodist “B” School in Obuasi.

The gesture was also to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the company’s operations in Ghana.

Speaking at an event to hand over the renovated block to the school, the Human Resource and Business Partner of Epiroc, Rhoda Aboagye, said the project, which is valued at GH₵222,911.40, aligns with the company’s objective of improving education, facilitating skills development, and ensuring a sustainable local society.

The KG block was initiated by erstwhile Atlas Copco (now Epiroc) in 2009, which renovated the then existing 2-unit classroom block and built 2 new classroom blocks, making it a 4-unit classroom block.

“We at Epiroc prioritize education and view it as one of our corporate social responsibilities, and we believe that education at the foundational level is very important, hence our quest to provide a safe and conducive environment for the kids to learn,” she said.

She added that the scope of work covered demolishing and alteration works, carpentry and joinery, roofing, metal works, glazing, electrical works, fixtures and accessories, wall, foot screeding (terrazzo), and painting.

Mrs. Aboagye further added that the employees of Epiroc Ghana voluntarily contributed an amount of GH₵15,000 for the installation of 2 new gates of the school to improve security in the school.

Managing Director of Epiroc Ghana, Anders Berglund, on his part said, as part of the company’s 30th anniversary, they have presented a set of new furniture, sleeping mats, branded notebooks, water bottles, and learning tools to the school in a move to give back to the society.

The Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson, lauded Epiroc for supporting the development of education in the municipality. He was optimistic that the renovated block will boost teaching and learning in the school.

He admonished parents to support the education of their wards. “I want to appeal to parents not to shirk their responsibilities towards supporting the educational needs of their wards. Government, other organizations are doing their part, so parents should also play their roles effectively.”

Nana Amoabeng Kotoko, Odikro of Anyinam, speaking at the event, said the gesture from Epiroc is a confirmation of the company’s resolve to contribute to the development of the Anyinam community and Obuasi at large.

He appealed to other companies operating in Obuasi to take a cue from Epiroc and also support the development of Obuasi.

Right Rev. Baffour Asamoah Agyei, Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana, paid glowing tribute to Epiroc Ghana for giving a facelift to the school block. He encouraged teachers of the school to double their efforts in ensuring quality education in the school.

Source: Sampson Manu | ISD | Obuasi

citifmonline.com