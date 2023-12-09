6 hours ago

Ahead of the Super Clash between arch-rivals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak approaches, former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has delivered a passionate message, urging players from both teams to fortify their mental resilience for the fiercely contested battle.

The historic rivalry between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will once again come to life at the Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday, with Hearts of Oak hosting the much-anticipated clash.

The match holds significant importance for both teams as they aim to climb the league table.

Bekoe, acknowledging the intensity of the encounter, emphasized the mental aspect of preparation, highlighting the transformative impact this match can have on players.

He described it as a fixture that can either elevate or challenge a player's career, making it a unique and high-stakes occasion.

"This is a match that can make you and a match that can unmake you, and you will feel like you don't have to play football again," Bekoe stated in an interview with Ghana FA Communications. He underscored the distinct nature of the Kotoko-Hearts clash, referring to it as the "El Clasico" of Ghanaian football.

The veteran striker's message serves as a reminder of the emotional and psychological demands that come with participating in such a historic and fiercely competitive encounter.

As players brace themselves for the "Super Clash," the mental fortitude they exhibit could play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of this football spectacle.