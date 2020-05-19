1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has hailed the decision of the Ghana Football Association to go autonomous with the Ghana Premier League.

He says going autonomous will help the league think for itself without any external interference from anywhere.

“We should welcome the league being autonomous. The league will be managing it’s ownself where no one will say tax payers money will be used in paying players and other stuff,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

Bekoe adds that the COVID-19 pandemic could be a blessing in disguise for Ghana football as we can put a lot things right.

“The Covid-19 has been a blessing in disguise where we can structure things very well were there can be a bill stating every player will be paid below GH5000.00 which will make them stay in this country to attain the needed competition of the league rather than travelling outside.”

Ghana Football Association has agreed in principle to make the the Ghana Premier League autonomous of the football association.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association on May 8th 2020 made an announcement that a committee will be formed to come up with modalities, roadmap and process for the establishment of the autonomous Ghana Premier League.