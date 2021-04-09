8 minutes ago

Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has landed his first coaching job having been handed lower tier side Nsawkawman FC.

The 34 year old has joined the division two side on a one year deal as he bids to help them up the football ladder.

It came as a surprise to many as there has been no news of the former striker earning his coaching badges.

According to the striker, he decided to take on the job due to his appetite to unearth and nurture talents for the various national teams.

“Coaching is a skill and I am about to manage egos because there are individual differences so I am going to do my best”

“I want to produce players to clubs in Ghana, Europe and then the main motive is the national team” he told Bryt FM.

Eric Bekoe was the goalking in the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season with seventeen goals in twenty-three matches.

The 34 year old played for Asante Kotoko, Sekondi Hasaacas,Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Petrojet in Egypt.