30 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi, has called upon his teammates to elevate their performances in the upcoming season, aiming to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title and redeem the club after a trophyless campaign.

Following their successful run three seasons ago, where they secured all domestic trophies and won the FA Cup the following season, Hearts of Oak experienced a disappointing season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Recognizing the need for improvement, the club's management is actively working to address the issues that hindered the team in their previous campaign. The players are determined to recapture their former glory and regain their winning ways.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has taken it upon himself to motivate his teammates and emphasize the areas that require enhancement.

In an interview with Mining City Radio, he stressed the significance of raising their performances in their pursuit of a league victory.

"If we want to win the league next season, then we, as players, need to elevate our performances," Ofori Antwi said.

Currently, Hearts of Oak is without a permanent coach, and the management is eager to appoint one before the start of pre-season.

The appointment of a new coach is expected to further drive the team's aspirations and boost their chances of redemption in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.