The Ghana Football Association is set to organize a one-week refresher course for coaches of our male national teams.

The refresher course which will be spearheaded by GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert will be backed by Director of Coaching education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah with support from the GFA Technical Directorate.

Erich Rutemoller, a former Germany International, Football Coach and Coaches Instructor will be the main facilitator of the course.

Rutemöller, a 76-year-old former coach of FC Köln and Hansa Rostock, is also a former assistant coach for the German National Team. He worked as an assistant from 1994–2004 and served as interim coach from 1996–97.

He recently served as a motivational speaker and football coach trainer for aspiring managers attempting to receive their coaching license from the German Football Association. In 2008, he became Assistant coach of Iran.

All six male national team Coaches of Ghana and their assistants will take part in this course.

The Head Coaches include, Samuel Boadu (U-15), Ben Fokuo (U-17), Abdul Karim Zito (U-20), Samuel Kwesi Fabin (U-23), Ibrahim Tanko (Black Stars B) and Charles Kwablan Akonnor (Black Stars). They will be joined by their assistants at this course.

The training is expected to run from Saturday, March 6 to Monday, March 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Head Coaches of the Premier League clubs will also have their engagement with the Technical Directorate on March 11, 2021 to discuss the latest trends and ideas in coaching and also fraternize with each other.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS