1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri had a significant impact in FCI Levadia's 3-0 victory against Narva Trans in the Estonian Premium League.

Agyiri provided an assist in the match, helping his team secure a convincing win at home.

The head-to-head record between the two teams before the game showed FCI Levadia's dominance, with 37 wins compared to Narva Trans' four wins, and 11 draws.

Agyiri played the full 90 minutes for FCI Levadia, showcasing his importance to the team.

He played a crucial role in setting up Heitor Marinho dos Santos' goal in the 20th minute, which gave FCI Levadia a strong start in the match.

The team carried a 1-0 lead into halftime, and their head coach, Curro Torres, urged the players to continue attacking in the second half.

The team responded well to the coach's instructions, and Mollo Bessala scored the second goal in the 54th minute, with the assist provided by Ioan Yakovlev.

In the 84th minute, Guy Merlin Mollo Bessala added a third goal for FCI Levadia from the penalty spot, sealing the victory.

Ernest Agyiri has been in excellent form throughout the season, making 17 appearances and scoring eight goals in the league.

His contributions have been crucial to FCI Levadia's success, and he continues to be a valuable asset for the team.