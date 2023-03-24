4 hours ago

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong line up for Ghana’s CAF U23 qualifier match against Algeria which will be played at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba today Friday, March 24.

Skipper Afriyie Barnieh who is serving suspension will sit out of Friday’s match and will be available for the return encounter which will be played in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Ernest Appiah Nuamah will be making his debut for the Black Meteors today with Coach Tanko handing starting roles to former U20 stars Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Zubairu Ibrahim and Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye. STARTING XI BELOW: