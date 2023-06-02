2 hours ago

In a poll conducted among coaches in the Danish Superliga, Ernest Nuamah, the Ghanaian wonderkid, has emerged as the top performer of the spring season.

Hailing from Kumasi, Nuamah has taken the league by storm with his exceptional performances, scoring an impressive seven goals in 2023.

At the age of 13, the rising star made his breakthrough in Danish football after joining the Right to Dream Academy in 2016. In 2022, at the age of 18, he made the move to FC Nordsjaelland, further showcasing his talent.

His remarkable displays for Nordsjaelland have not only earned him recognition from league coaches but have also caught the attention of Ghana's national team, the Black Stars. Nuamah recently received his maiden senior call-up, a testament to his promising talent and remarkable progress.

Within the Danish Superliga, Nuamah has been a crucial contributor for FC Nordsjaelland, impressively tallying 12 goals and providing four assists.

During his acceptance speech, Nuamah humbly expressed gratitude to his teammates and coaches, acknowledging their collective efforts throughout the season.

He stated, "First of all, I want to thank everybody, my teammates and coaches, for this amazing season. We have worked hard together, and it wasn't just me. Each and every one of us played a part in what we have achieved this season. Even though we couldn't secure the title, I am still proud of everyone. Thank you."

Nuamah's recognition as the Best Player of the Spring is a testament to his remarkable talent and contributions on the field. This accolade comes after his debut call-up for the Black Stars' game against Madagascar, further solidifying his promising career.