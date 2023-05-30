1 hour ago

Emerging talent Ernest Nuamah, who has been making waves in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland, has received his maiden call-up to the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

This exciting opportunity comes as a recognition of Nuamah's impressive performances and goal-scoring prowess.

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has revealed the 24-player squad for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifier against Madagascar.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.

Ernest Nuamah has been a standout performer for FC Nordsjaelland, showcasing his skills and finding the back of the net on numerous occasions.

With a remarkable tally of 12 goals in 30 appearances in the highly competitive Danish Superliga, Nuamah has caught the attention of national team selectors.

This call-up to the Black Stars is a testament to Nuamah's talent, hard work, and dedication.

It provides him with an excellent platform to further demonstrate his abilities on the international stage and contribute to the success of the Ghanaian national team.

The inclusion of Ernest Nuamah in the Ghanaian national team not only highlights his individual achievements but also underscores the country's commitment to nurturing young talent and building a strong team for future competitions.

Ghanaian football enthusiasts and supporters of the Black Stars are excited to see Ernest Nuamah make his mark at the international level, and they have high hopes for his contributions to the team's success.