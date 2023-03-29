2 hours ago

Legendary former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has eulogized teen sensation Ernest Nuamah for his outstanding display on Tuesday for the Black Meteors.

He has described the young forward as the next big thing for Ghana football which is a big endorsement from Ghana's all-time top scorer.

The teenager was unplayable on Tuesday when the Black Meteors defeated Algeria 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to book a place at the African U-23 tournament in Morocco.

Nuamah was the toast of many spectators as he dazzled and caused a lot of problems for the opposition's defense.

The 19-year-old Nordsjallaend star was making handed his first invitation to the U-23 side in the first leg which was played in Annaba - Algeria last Friday where the match ended 1-1.

After his impressive displays, Asamoah Gyan has labeled the youngster as the next big thing for Ghana football.

"Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number his is wearing," Gyan tweeted.

Ghana has qualified to the 2023 CAF U23 AFCON which will be staged in Morocco from June 24- July 8, 2023 in Morocco.

The Black Meteors qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria.

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu scored again for the Black Meteors in the return leg played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Sporting Lisbon forward scored a screamer in the first leg which ended 1-1 in Annaba, Algeria four days ago.

The result gives Ghana another opportunity to compete for a slot to play at the 2024 Summer Olympics which will staged in Paris.

Ghana missed an Olympic Games ticket narrowly in 2019 after losing on penalties to Ivory Coast in the semi-finals of the last U23 AFCON.