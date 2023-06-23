1 hour ago

Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah has joined his teammates at the Black Meteors Camp in Rabat.

Nuamah earned a call up to the senior national team and was a substitute in the goalless draw against Madagascar in the AFCON Qualifying match played on June 18,2023.

He’s now arrived in the U23 camp as the team prepares for their opening match of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations against Congo on Sunday, June 25,2023.

The pacy winger played a key role in Ghana’s qualification to the U23 AFCON in the final qualifiers against Algeria.

His presence in camp will boost the morale of the team as they prepare for the opening game on Sunday.

The Black Meteors are poised to sail through the Group stage and make an appearance in the semis for one of the three slots to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The last time Ghana participated in the Olympic Games Men’s Soccer event was in 2004 in Athens.