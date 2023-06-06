1 hour ago

Ernest Nuamah, the promising Ghanaian international, continues to make waves in Danish football as he recently secured another prestigious accolade.

The talented youngster has been honored with the Young Player of the Season award in the Danish Superliga.

He has been a standout performer for FC Nordsjaelland, contributing significantly to their qualification for the Danish SuperLiga Championship playoffs.

Nuamah has impressed with his performances throughout the season, scoring twelve goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances.

His exciting displays have attracted interest from various clubs across Europe, making him a potential target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Nuamah's exceptional performances throughout the season caught the attention of the league's Panel of Experts, who voted for him as the deserving recipient of the esteemed recognition.

The announcement was made during a ceremony where sporting director Jan Laursen and former FC Nordsjaelland player Mathias Jensen, who now plays for Brentford and the national team, presented the award to Nuamah.

In an official statement released by FC Nordsjaelland, the club expressed their pride in Nuamah's achievement: "On Sunday, Ernest Nuamah was named the Young Player of the Year in the 3F Superligaen - and the award was presented by sporting director Jan Laursen together with the former FCN profile and current Brentford and national team player Mathias Jensen."

Nuamah's consistent performances and impressive contributions have not gone unnoticed, and this latest accolade further solidifies his status as one of the most promising young talents in Danish football.

As he continues to develop and showcase his skills, the future looks bright for Ernest Nuamah as he aims to make further strides in his career.

His recognition has also earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, demonstrating his rise in prominence.