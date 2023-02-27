3 hours ago

Young Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah scored for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on Friday evening in their Danish Supaliga match against Odense BK.

The talented youngster scored as his side recorded an impressive 4-2 victory in a matchday 19 clash that was littered with goals at the Right to Dream Park

It was an entertaining game that saw so many goals scored by the two sides who play attacking football.

Wahid Faghir opened the floodgates as he scored the opener in the 28th minute for the host FC Nordsdjaelland before the away side leveled the cores through Mads Frökjaer-Jensen in the 42nd minute to make it 1-1 before the break.

After recess, Wahid Faghir scored his brace as he restored his side's lead in the 63rd minute before Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah added the third goal to make it 3-1 in the 72nd minute of the game.

Emiliano Marcondes added the fourth goal in the 80th minute before an own goal from Kian Hansen scored an own goal for the visitors to make it 4-2.

The 19-year-old was replaced by his compatriot Ibrahim Osman on the 87th minute of the game.

Nuamah has netted six goals and provided three assists in his 18 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season.