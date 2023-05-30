2 hours ago

Ghanaian talent Ernest Nuamah showcased his skills for FC Nordsjaelland in a challenging encounter against Brondby IF on Monday evening.

In the Championship playoff match of the 2022/23 Danish Superliga campaign, the young forward was given a starting role in his team's attack.

The game held significant importance for FC Nordsjaelland as they aimed to stay in the title race. However, their aspirations were not met as the match unfolded.

Brondby IF, the home team, made an impressive start by scoring the opener in the 2nd minute of the first half through Ohi Omoijuanfo.

Further adding to FC Nordsjaelland's challenges, Mathias Kvistgaarden found the back of the net before the halftime whistle, doubling the lead for the hosts.

After the break, FC Nordsjaelland attempted a comeback, but they could only manage to score one goal.

Youngster Ernest Nuamah provided a consolation for the visitors in the 72nd minute, although it came a bit too late to alter the outcome significantly.

Brondby continued to dominate the game, sealing a commanding 5-1 victory with two additional goals from Mathias Kvistgaarden and a strike from Oscar Schwartau.

With his goal in this match, Ernest Nuamah has now amassed a total of 12 goals in 30 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

His consistent goal-scoring contributions demonstrate his impact and potential within the team.