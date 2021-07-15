1 hour ago

Head of corporate communication, Ghana Gas and a native of Asante Akyem Agogo, Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah has condemned a dehumanizing act against an alleged thief at Agogo.

On Monday, July 12, six people have been arrested for piercing a stick into the anus of an alleged thief who broke into a shop at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The victim, identified as Enock, 16, is alleged to have broken into the shop but was caught and his hands and legs tied.

The six then forced a stick (cane) into his anus.

Dr Evans Aseidu Sefa, the doctor in charge of the victim at the Presbyterian Hospital Agogo narrating to the press on Tuesday 13th July at the hospital premises Said about 20 centimetres of a stick was removed from the victim abdomen which has created a hole in his lower abdomen.

"last Sunday around 4 pm we had information that a 16-year-old child has been brought to our emergency unit. My medical officer posts the issue on our WhatsApp page so I looked at it. We saw that the family members holding a picture which we also looked at it. When we saw that, we needed to do an investigation for the child. It was too late though so we placed her on medical care.

So that the infection will come down. So that the next day we can take the child to the theatre. So that the child can sleep. We wanted to Seagate the child so that he will not feel the pains. So that we can get the opportunity to look at where he was feeling that pain so that we see the extent of the injury.

"So yesterday, Monday morning we took him to the theatre to do what we promised to do. We injected the child at his back which allowed the abdomen to see what happened and we saw that what happened didn't only require examination".

"We needed to repair it because we saw a stick in his abdomen. So we tried to manoeuvre and remove it. It was too long when we removed it. It was about 20 centimetres of a stick in the abdomen. The stick created a hole and his intestine had been touched".

"Nothing that what we have done so far will set him free. If he might face any challenge then it might what control toilet in our body system because he had some damage there. Antibiotics because it kept long before she was brought here", says Dr Sefa.

Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, Head of corporate communication, Ghana Gas and a native of Asante Akyem Agogo described the act as "Dehumanising and very sad" said such an act has never happened in human rights record in Agogo.

When I saw the video it was so disheartening so I decided to come and witness it myself and to God be the glory that he is recovering.

Emphasising, that the victim will be well taken care of to be a good citizen.

Detailing on the bizarre act, C/Supt. Owusu Bempah said the six persons were arraigned before the court yesterday and they have been charged for causing assault and have been remanded until the next hearing on Tuesday, July 27.

Speaking on the security issues in Agogo, he stated that Agogo is a calm and peaceful town. Though during the 2020 general election, there was a little misunderstanding here and there the town is peaceful.

He further stated that the Police Command will commence their night patrol and will pick up any person at an inappropriate place.

Hon. Francis Oteng Boateng, Municipal Chief Executive, Asante Akyem North said Ghanaians must be law-abiding because the country is governed by rules and regulations.

According to him, the perpetrators will not go unpunished, the law will deal with them.

Stating that the assembly will take the full cost of the hospital bills and make sure he becomes a responsible person in society.

On her part, Adwoa Oparebia, Mother to the victim, said her son does not steal though he's harsh and does not sleep early.

She seized the opportunity to advised parents to be responsible and train their children well to be responsible citizens.