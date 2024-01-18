41 minutes ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku played a significant role in AZ Alkmaar's recent victory over Quick Boys in the Dutch KNVB Cup.

The 19-year-old attacker showcased his skills, contributing to a 3-3 draw at the AFAS Stadion.

The first half of the encounter remained goalless, but the second half witnessed a flurry of action. Quick Boys took the lead in the 59th minute with a goal from Nigel Nwankwo.

AZ Alkmaar responded with two quick goals, with Teun Koopmeiners and Ernest Poku finding the net in the 70th and 72nd minutes, respectively.

Despite AZ's efforts, Quick Boys managed to level the score with a late goal from Leonard de Beste in the 90+7th minute.

Myron van Brederode thought he secured the win for AZ in the 97th minute, but Quick Boys' Sem van Duijn scored to force the game into penalties.

AZ Alkmaar emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 4-2.

The performance of Ernest Poku, including his goal, played a crucial role in AZ's progression in the Dutch KNVB Cup.