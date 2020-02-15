1 hour ago

Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah on Friday marked his debut for Accra Great Olympics in their away draw with Legon Cities FC at the Accra sports stadium.

After nine weeks of premier League action, the former National Team goalie got his Premier League campaign off to a draw with Legon Cities, who gave up their 23rd minutes lead.

The 31-year-old was selected ahead of Joshua Opoku in a match that saw him come in face to face with former national goalkeeper Fatawu Dawda.

He was handed a tough task to protect the net of the team, but was the first to concede a goal in his net in the valentine's Day clash.

Olympics conceded in the 22rd minutes through Legon Cities Yakubu Mohammed but fought back for the equaliser 15 minutes later through Ibrahim Sule.

Sowah became the busier of the two goalkeepers as the home side forced several saves from him and was lucky not to have attracted a card from the referee with his late tackle on the Legon FC attacker.

Sowah Joined Olympics at the beginning of the season after parting ways with Accra Hearts of Oak after last year's NC special Tournament.

He was among a list of experience players brought in by management to bring some bites into the team, who survival in the league has always been shaky in recent times.

Olympics happen to be the fourth Ghanaian Premier League to have engaged Sowah's services after Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

He had an impressive showcase in the 2012 CAF Champions League Group stage that heralded his move to DR Congo outfit Don Bosco in 2013.