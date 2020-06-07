3 hours ago

The Leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah who was arrested by the police for organising a vigil in memory of murdered Black American, George Floyd, has been granted bail after spending a night in police cells.

He was picked up in the middle of the vigil by armed police and military personnel at the Black Star Square where the event was being held.

According to the police, the gathering was in breach of the Public Order Act, which requires that the police is notified at least five days before public gathering such as protest is held.

But Mr. Yeboah was heard in a video that shows his arrest, saying they were only having a Black Lives Matter vigil and not protest.

The political activist had noted that the vigil was against police brutality amid similar protests in the USA after killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

His arrest comes just a day after Ghana held an event in remembrance of the African American on Friday at the Diaspora African Forum (Dubois Centre) in Accra.

3news