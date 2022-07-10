16 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) inability to supply power to the Bereku Water Treatment Plant has caused an interruption in water supply in the Kumasi Metropolis, the Ghana Water Company Limited has said.

The GWCL explained that the ECG’s dedicated lines which supply power to Barekese and Achiase have encountered some challenges.

It promised that water supply will resume in full when ECG restores power to the production centres.

“The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Ashanti Region, wishes to inform our

customers and the public, that our inability to supply water to the Kumasi Metropolis since the afternoon

of Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, is as a result of ECG’s inability to supply power to the Barekese Water

Treatment Plant and Achiase Booster station.

“Management of Ghana Water Company Limited sincerely apologizes to our cherished customers andthe public, as Engineers of GWCL and ECG are working assiduously to rectify the challenges as soonas possible.”

There has been an erratic flow of water in some parts of the Ashanti Region for some time now, and this challenge will worsen the situation,

Some have attributed the water shortage to interruptions in power supply, but others say illegal mining and drilling activities have largely contributed to the challenge.

Source: citifmonline