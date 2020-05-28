1 hour ago

Former Manager of Ghanaian musical sensation, Queen eShun has finally broken the silence surrounding his fall out with the artiste with whom he was romantically involved with.

The Former Manager, Stephen Mensah in an exclusive interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ responded to accusations levelled against him by the songstress claiming he has denied her access to her instagram account.

Steve explained that the Instagram account of the musician was not hers but a management account. “When I met eShun in 2015, I had to create an account I could handle for her. I did all the work, branded the page and invested $200 per month on her Instagram account alone.”

He furthered that when eShun was moving out from under his wings, she demanded “I give her access to the instagram page I created to manage her. Upon her request, I also demanded she paid something so I could use to defray some cost I incurred managing her but things didn’t go well.”

According to the former manager of eShun, the musician reported the situation to the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO). “We met with the GHAMRO legal team. At the meeting they wanted to know how much I had invested in her career and eShun herself acknowledged it was in excess of GHC500,000.”

He noted that GHAMRO wanted to know how much it would cost the songstress and her new management team to get access to her Instagram account. “I did mention an amount to be paid but I was hoping if she couldn’t pay up, she’ll call me to negotiate.”

After the meeting with the legal team of GHAMRO, eShun truly called her former manager but it was not to negotiate but to tell him to go ahead and delete the account which he refused to do so because of the investment he had made.

He acknowledged, “I didn’t take this well and disabled the account for 6months.” But prior to that, the musician had already created a new Instagram account.

Steve indicated that the two find themsleves in their current situation because their discussions did not end well.