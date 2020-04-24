21 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko seemed to have reached a truce with Esperance de Tunis over the $240,000 Emmanuel Clottey FIFA fine.

The porcupine warriors have given a month's ultimatum which is May 10th 2020 to settle the fine imposed on them by FIFA for illegally signing Emmanuel Clottey in 2015 while he had a valid contract with the Tunisian giants.

Esperance meanwhile are owing Asante Kotoko $150,000(435,000 Tunisian dinars) over the transfer of midfielder Kwame Bonsu in June 2019 and had been handed a 60 day ultimatum to pay that amount.

A member of Esperance legal team, Kamel Laarousi told Foot 24 that the defending African champions are close to finding an agreement with Kotoko through a clearing procedure (a legal financial process that means deduction of the minimum amount from the higher amount).

Laarousi said: ''Esperance is one of the biggest teams on the continent and doesn't want to harm the Ghanaian club and incur a harsh penalty like contributing to their demotion in the second-tier just because we want to exercise our financial rights.''

Esperance president Hamdi Meddeb has approved the decision to deduct the Kwame Bonsu deal from the debt that the Ghanaian club owe.