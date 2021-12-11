4 hours ago

Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis are ready to cut their loses on Ghanaian youngster Percious Boah barely four months after acquiring his services.

The former Ghana U-20 star had so much promise but has struggled to produce anything close to what convinced the Tunisian giants to splash the cash on him.

According media reports emanating from Tunisia, Boah has failed to convince his coach Radhi Jaididi that he his worthy of a place in the first team and has been been banished to the youth side where he has been training with the reserves.

The young striker joined Esperance in August this year on a four year contract from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC after starring in the African youth championship in Mauritania in March this year.

According to Mosaïq FM in Tunisia, the Ghanaian youngster will be cut loose by the Tunisian giants in the winter transfer window as they have been left unimpressed.

Boah, 19, has not played a single minute for his club this season in the Tunisian league nor featured in the CAF Champions League.

The former Dreams FC striker scored 3 goals in 6 matches as Ghana won the African youth trophy in Mauritania.